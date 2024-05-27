Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Win Game 3
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
The game was close, but the Mavs took control over the final three minutes and won by a score of 117-106.
Kyrie Irving had an excellent game with 33 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 12/20 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He also nailed the dagger with 67 seconds left to put the Mavs up six.
After the game, the 2016 NBA Champion sent out a post on X that had over 14,000 likes in less than two hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, stay strong and stay together through it all. This mission is bigger than us. Hélà🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving has been excellent in the 2024 NBA playoffs and is averaging 22.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 44.0% from the three-point range through the first 15 games.
The Mavs now have a 3-0 lead over the Timberwolves, so they can close out the series with a victory on Tuesday evening (also in Dallas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 3-0 with Game 4 on Monday evening in Indiana.
Irving has also spent time with the Celtics, Nets and Cavs over his 13 seasons in the league.