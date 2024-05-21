Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X Before Dallas Mavericks Play Game 1 Against Timberwolves
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Mavs are now headed to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.
They will face off against Anthony Edwards the Minnesota Timberwolves with Game 1 on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
The Timberwolves are the third seed and beat the Denver Nuggets in the second round.
On Monday, 2016 NBA Champion point guard Kyrie Irving sent out a post on X that had over 16,000 likes and nearly 500,000 impressions.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, don’t fall for any of the propaganda out here. Stay together and continue seeking the Truth, no matter what. GOD 1st Hélà🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
Irving finished Game 6 against the Thunder with 22 points, two rebounds and three assists while shooting 9/23 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He is in his second season with the Mavs, and has proven to be an excellent fit playing next to superstar forward Luka Doncic.
The Mavs finished the regular season as the fifth seed (50-32) in the Western Conference and beat James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (before defeating the Thunder).
Whoever wins the series (between the Mavs and Timberwolves) will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
That series will begin with Game 1 on Tuesday evening in Boston.