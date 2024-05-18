Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X Before Thunder-Mavs Game 6
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
The Mavs have a chance to end the series with a victory, while a loss would force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City on Monday evening.
Before the game (on Friday), Kyrie Irving sent out a post on X that had nearly 5,000 likes and 130,000 impressions in less than ten hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe🤞🏾🪶♾❤️"
A lot of excited fans responded to Irving's post.
Via @Kofi_pk41: "Never doubted you sir Let's get it tomorrow 🤞🏿"
Via @NevaMiss24: "CHAMPIONSHIP COMING SOON🤞🏾"
Via @LakersonX: "You're playing incredible, Kyrie
keep it up, brother"
Irving is averaging 21.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in his first 11 games of the 2024 postseason.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Nuggets and Timberwolves are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday in Denver, Colorado.
Irving is in his second season playing for the Mavs.
In addition to Dallas, he has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers over 13 seasons in the NBA.