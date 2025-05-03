LA Clippers And Denver Nuggets Game 7 Injury Reports
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets will play the LA Clippers (at home) for Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.
The Clippers have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy for the contest.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets will remain without DaRon Holmes II.
The Clippers are coming off a 111-105 victory in Game 6 (at home).
James Harden led the way with 28 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 47 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "James Harden has the 5th most 25/5/5 playoff games by a guard in NBA history."
The Clippers were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Via The NBA: "GAME 7.
The thrilling conclusion to an incredible First Round series
Clippers/Nuggets tips off TONIGHT at 7:30pm/et on TNT, winner advances to the West Semis!"
On the other side, the Nuggets were the fourth seed with a 50-32 record.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Colorado sports fans are going to be sweating TWO Game 7s on Saturday night
Avalanche-Stars | 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN+
Clippers-Nuggets | 7:30 PM ET"
Whoever wins the series will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.