LA Clippers Officially Announce Trade For 8-Year NBA Veteran

The Clippers have acquired John Collins from the Utah Jazz.

Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, left, talks with Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations, prior to game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, left, talks with Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations, prior to game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

John Collins is coming off a solid season with the Utah Jazz.

The former Wake Forest star had averages of 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range.

This week, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that they had traded for Collins.

Collins was the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

He spent the first six seasons of his career in Atlanta (before the last two with the Jazz).

Over eight years, the 27-year-old has averages of 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 472 games.

Via UtahJazz.com: "The Utah Jazz have completed a three-team trade with the LA Clippers and Miami Heat, acquiring forwards Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love from Miami and a future second-round draft pick from the Clippers, trading John Collins to the Clippers, pending the outcome of successful physicals."

Dec 6, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Utah Jazz power forward John Collins (20) dunks the ball during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Collins could end up being an incredible addition to a Clippers team that already has James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Brook Lopez, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ivica Zubac.

Via @SleeperClippers: "John Collins shot 40% from 3 last season (40 GP)

Having a true 4 who can stretch the floor will bring a whole new dynamic to this offense"

Feb 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Clippers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

