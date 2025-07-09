LA Clippers Officially Announce Trade For 8-Year NBA Veteran
John Collins is coming off a solid season with the Utah Jazz.
The former Wake Forest star had averages of 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range.
This week, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that they had traded for Collins.
Collins was the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
He spent the first six seasons of his career in Atlanta (before the last two with the Jazz).
Over eight years, the 27-year-old has averages of 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 472 games.
Via UtahJazz.com: "The Utah Jazz have completed a three-team trade with the LA Clippers and Miami Heat, acquiring forwards Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love from Miami and a future second-round draft pick from the Clippers, trading John Collins to the Clippers, pending the outcome of successful physicals."
Collins could end up being an incredible addition to a Clippers team that already has James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Brook Lopez, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ivica Zubac.
Via @SleeperClippers: "John Collins shot 40% from 3 last season (40 GP)
Having a true 4 who can stretch the floor will bring a whole new dynamic to this offense"
The Clippers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).