LA Clippers Officially Sign Former NBA All-Star
Brook Lopez has played for the Milwaukee Bucks in each of the previous seven seasons.
After a fantastic run with the franchise, the former Stanford star has now officially signed with the LA Clippers.
Lopez finished the 2024-25 season with productive averages of 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.
Lawrence Frank (via Justin Russo): "Brook is an elite rim protector and range shooter who will bring a different dimension to our frontcourt. He is also a former champion and a genuine pro who will be a great addition to our group."
Lopez (who made the 2012 NBA All-Star Game) was the 10th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers over 17 years.
During the 2021 season, Lopez helped lead the Bucks to the NBA Championship over Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Via Law Murray of The Athletic: "Clippers Brook Lopez statement:
Elite rim protector✅ Range shooter ✅ Different dimension ✅ Champion 💍 Pro ✅ Great addition ✅"
Lopez has career averages of 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 1,105 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of his deal with the Clippers.
Via Charania (on June 30): "Free agent center Brook Lopez has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Clippers and Lopez's agents at Wasserman negotiate a new deal for the 2021 Bucks champion to exit Milwaukee and land in Los Angeles."