LA Clippers Release 1-Year NBA Player
Seth Lundy last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished his rookie year in the NBA with averages of 1.6 points per contest in nine games.
The 25-year-old had most recently been with the LA Clippers, but it's now been announced that he has been waived.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype (on July 9): "The Los Angeles Clippers have waived two-way guard Seth Lundy, league sources told @hoopshype. Lundy is expected to be fully healthy for training camp after missing the 2024-25 season with an ankle injury he suffered while playing for the Atlanta Hawks."
Lundy was the 46th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Penn Sate.
He played four total seasons for the Nittany Lions.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 18, 2023): "Penn State's Seth Lundy had a strong two-game showing at the NBA draft combine, making 8/11 of his 3s and scoring 30 points in 42 total minutes. Brought some toughness and activity defensively as well."
Lundy has also spent time in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 23.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.9% from the three-point range in 12 games (ten starts).
Via NBA G League (on February 12, 2024): "A big night for Seth Lundy!
The rookie recorded his fourth double-double of the season after dropping a stellar 31 PTS & 12 REB tonight leading the in their road win over Capital City!"