LeBron James Made Olympic History In USA-Serbia Game
On Thursday afternoon, LeBron James and Team USA pulled off a miraculous comeback to beat Serbia by a score of 95-91.
They are now a perfect 5-0 in the tournament and will face off against France in the Gold medal round.
Via ESPN: "STEPH CURRY LEADS TEAM USA TO A HUGE COMEBACK WIN OVER SERBIA 🪣
USA advances to the gold medal game against France 🥇"
James finished his day with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
He has two of the only four triple-doubles recorded in Olympic history.
Via HoopsHype: "LeBron James triple-double.
There's only been four in Olympic history.
Alexander Belov in 1976
LeBron James in 2012
Luka Doncic in 2020
LeBron James in 2024"
James is competing in his fourth Olympics.
He won two Gold medals (2008 and 2012) and one Bronze (2004).
In addition to the triple-double, James also passed NBA legend Carmelo Anthony for second on the all-time Team USA Men's Basketball scoring list.
Via X user @georgemikan: "LeBron James has now passed Carmelo Anthony in Olympic scoring for Team USA.
1. Kevin Durant - 494
2. LeBron James - 337
3. Carmelo Anthony - 336
He's also 1st (by a mile) in Team USA assists, 2nd in steals, and only 4 rebounds behind Carmelo for 2nd place in rebounds, as well."
James is coming off another excellent season for the Los Angeles Lakers where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.