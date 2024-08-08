LeBron James has now passed Carmelo Anthony in Olympic scoring for Team USA.



1. Kevin Durant - 494

2. LeBron James - 337

3. Carmelo Anthony - 336



He's also 1st (by a mile) in Team USA assists, 2nd in steals, and only 4 rebounds behind Carmelo for 2nd place in rebounds, as well. pic.twitter.com/WAcJ7JuWrA