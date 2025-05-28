Fastbreak

Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Made A Heartbreaking Kobe Bryant Statement

Dwight Howard spoke about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Apr 10, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard (12) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) meet at center court before the game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dwight Howard was once among the most dominant players in the NBA when he played for the Orlando Magic.

Following a legendary run with Orlando, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (and paired with Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant).

However, the stint did not go well, as the Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs (and Howard signed with the Houston Rockets in free agency).

March 10, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles /Lakers center Dwight Howard (12) celebrates the 90-81 victory with shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) against the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In an interview earlier this year, Howard made a heartfelt statement about Bryant (who passed away in 2020).

Howard (via 7PM in Brooklyn): "I literally watched Kobe growing up. Even though we played together and had all these disagreements or whatever people want to say. This still somebody that I looked at like, dang this Kobe Bryant, man I want to be like that one day... It just really hurt to see that I had a chance to play with this legend like Kobe Bryant one of the greatest... Our mentalities were: he want to win, I want to win, but the way that I'm going about it is totally different."

At the time, Bryant was still an All-Star caliber player (who averaged 27.3 points per contest).

However, the team was up-and-down during the regular season (and Bryant suffered a season-ending injury before the playoffs).

Mar 22, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) and center Dwight Howard (12) in the first half of the game against the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Howard went on to play for the Lakers two more times before the end of his 18-year NBA career.

He helped LeBron James and Anthony Davis win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

