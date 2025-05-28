Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Made A Heartbreaking Kobe Bryant Statement
Dwight Howard was once among the most dominant players in the NBA when he played for the Orlando Magic.
Following a legendary run with Orlando, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers (and paired with Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant).
However, the stint did not go well, as the Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs (and Howard signed with the Houston Rockets in free agency).
In an interview earlier this year, Howard made a heartfelt statement about Bryant (who passed away in 2020).
Howard (via 7PM in Brooklyn): "I literally watched Kobe growing up. Even though we played together and had all these disagreements or whatever people want to say. This still somebody that I looked at like, dang this Kobe Bryant, man I want to be like that one day... It just really hurt to see that I had a chance to play with this legend like Kobe Bryant one of the greatest... Our mentalities were: he want to win, I want to win, but the way that I'm going about it is totally different."
At the time, Bryant was still an All-Star caliber player (who averaged 27.3 points per contest).
However, the team was up-and-down during the regular season (and Bryant suffered a season-ending injury before the playoffs).
Howard went on to play for the Lakers two more times before the end of his 18-year NBA career.
He helped LeBron James and Anthony Davis win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.