Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Sends Viral Message To Derrick Rose
Back in 2011, Dwight Howard and Derrick Rose were two of the best ten players in the NBA.
That season, Rose won the MVP Award, while Howard came in second (and won Defensive Player of The Year).
On Thursday, Rose announced that he is retiring after 15 seasons playing in the NBA.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic: "After 15 NBA seasons, Derrick Rose is retiring from basketball. Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, tells @TheAthletic: "The next chapter is about chasing my dreams and sharing my growth.""
One person to react to the news was Howard.
Howard's post went viral and had over 16,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in ten hours.
Howard wrote: "Congrats on an Amazing Career Rose 💪🏾 people don’t realize the average career of an NBA player is 4.5 years so for you to play 15 seasons despite what you went through with injuries shows how much of a fighter you were ! Enjoy your retirement brother if you ever miss the court let me know come play in my league for a game or 2 😂💪🏾"
Rose played for the Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished his final season in the NBA with averages of 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.
As for Howard, the eight-time NBA All-Star last played in the league during the 2022 season.