Lakers NBA Champion Reacts To Julius Erving's Instagram Post
Julius Erving is one of the best basketball players of all time and spent 16 seaons in the NBA (and ABA).
He is most known (in the NBA) for his 11-year tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Recently, the Basketball Hall of Famer made a post to Instagram with a photo from his time with the 76ers.
Erving captioned his post: "Ready for my closeup
Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. / Sports Illustrated"
There were over 8,000 likes and 140 comments on his post.
One person who left a message was fellow Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood.
Haywood wrote: "One of the best to ever do it 🐐❤️🙏🏾🏀🏀🏀🏀@juliuserving"
Other fans reacted to Erving's post with a lot of love for the NBA legend.
@sockaveli: "The Doctor 😍 He Elevated the game and was Spectacular when he did it."
@toddebert24: "The one and only. Michael Jordan was his student."
@__jb3___: "My younger sister and I saw you guys exiting the Cap Center after a game against the Bullets back in the day. You were dressed to the 9's with a long trench coat, and almost stepped on my sis as you were greeting the crowd. We still talk about that. My favorite player of all time 🙌🔥"
@white_sox99: "The true Greatest of all times….He was doing nasty things on the court before Jordan…Facts 🐐🐐🐐"
@vasast1: "Thank you doctor for the basketball cure you brought to the game! Still love watching your highlights..."
@thanos45g: "🐐🏀 Whole reason I love basketball!"