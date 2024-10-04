Lakers Coach JJ Redick Has Eye-Opening Exchange With Reporter
JJ Redick will have a lot of eyes on him this season, as he is entering his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Duke superstar had a 15-year career as a player and was also successful in media and podcasting, but he has never been at the helm of a team.
This week, the Lakers opened up training camp for the 2024-25 NBA season.
After a recent practice, Redick had an intriguing exchange with a reporter (h/t @DevDock and Lakers Nation).
Reporter on Rui Hachimura: "Do you think he could take that next step for you guys?"
Redick: "What is the next step?"
Reporter: "You tell me?"
Redick: "You tell me, you're creating the narrative.... I don't care about what the next step for Rui is. I care about how he impacts winning on our team."
Due to Redick's background as a player (and in media), his press conferences will likely draw a lot of eyes this season.
The exchange from practice went viral on social media.
Hachimura is entering his third year with the Lakers.
Last season, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range in 68 games (39 starts).
He is one of the team's most important role players and helped them reach the 2023 Western Conference finals.
The Lakers will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.