Lakers Coach JJ Redick Makes Bold Statement About Bronny James
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers held a press conference to introduce Bronny James and Dalton Knecht (h/t Bleacher Report).
Before the press confernece, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that James has agreed to a contract with the Lakers.
He was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC.
Via Charania: "Bronny James plans to sign a multiyear guaranteed rookie contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft starts his NBA career on the Lakers roster."
At the press conference, head coach JJ Redick made a bold statement about James.
Redick: "Rob and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this. Bronny talks about his hard work. Bronny has earned this through hard work. For us, prioritizing player development, We view Bronny as case study one."
James played one season of college basketball for the Trojans.
He finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Lakers are in an interesting spot heading into the 2024-25 season.
JJ Redick will be in his first year at the helm, and they still have superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
That said, the Lakers are coming off a year where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).