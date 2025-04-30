Fastbreak

Lakers Coach JJ Redick Makes Clear Statement Before Game 5

JJ Redick met with the media before Game 5.

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is greeted by head coach JJ Redick during a time out against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The Lakers are in a 3-1 hole, so they will need a victory to avoid elimination.

They are coming off a 116-113 loss in Game 4 (on Sunday).

Before Game 5, head coach JJ Redick made a clear statement when he met with the media (h/t Lakers Nation).

Redick: "You have to play with a sense of desperation. You can't change what already happened, and you can't feel sorry for yourself."

In Game 4, Redick made the bold decision to not use his bench for the entire second half.

Via Courtside Buzz: "HISTORY! In Game 4, JJ Redick became the first head coach in the play-by-play era (1996-97 on) to play five players for an entire half in the NBA playoffs.

LeBron James (46 MIN), Luka Doncic (46 MIN), Austin Reaves (35 MIN), Rui Hachimura (41 MIN), & Dorian Finney-Smith (41 MIN) played the entire second half."

JJ Redick
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick lobbies for possession due to a Minnesota Timberwolves player kicking the ball in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.

Redick is in his first season at the helm.

The Lakers were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.

They have gone 32-11 in 43 games at home.

Before his coaching career, Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA.

The former Duke superstar spent time with the Orlando Magic, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.

NBA
Nov 24, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard J.J. Redick (4) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center.

If the Lakers can force a Game 6, the teams would return to the Target Center on Friday night.

