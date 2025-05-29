Lakers Coach JJ Redick Was Right About Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton has established himself as one of the best 15 players in the NBA.
The Indiana Pacers star is in the middle of his second straight trip to the Eastern Conference finals.
Back in 2022, the Sacramento Kings traded Haliburton to the Pacers in a deal for Domantas Sabonis.
Via The Indiana Pacers (in 2022): "OFFICIAL: We have acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second-round pick."
At the time, (current Los Angeles Lakers head coach) JJ Redick made a strong statement.
Redick (via ESPN in 2022): "This is some form of malpractice on the Kings part. Tyrese Haliburton has been the best player on that team... He was determined to turn things around be part of that rebuild in Sacramento... They traded away their best player."
Redick was clearly spot on, as the trade completely turned around the trajectory of the Pacers (while the Kings have missed the NBA playoffs two years in a row).
Via The NBA: "There have been only 8 games in NBA history where a player had:
30+ points
15+ assists
0 turnovers
Tyrese Haliburton has THREE of those 8 games after doing it in the Game 4 win"
Haliburton is currently averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in his first 14 games of the 2025 NBA playoffs.