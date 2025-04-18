Lakers Coach Makes Feelings About Bronny James Crystal Clear
Bronny James had one of the most high-profile rookie seasons in NBA history.
Despite being the 55th pick, he garnered a lot of attention due to being the first player (in league history) to be teammates with his father (LeBron).
Via The NBA (on October 22, 2024): "LeBron James.
Bronny James.
The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA!"
Recently, Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke about Bronny (h/t Khobi Price of So Cal News Group).
Redick (via SportsTV and Spectrum SportsNet): "I give him an A+. How he has personally handled a lot of attention. Good and bad. He doesn't ever break character. He is the same guy every day, and he doesn't allow the good attention get to him, he doesn't allow the bad attention to get to him. He just continues to work."
Bronny finished his first NBA regular season with averages of 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
In addition to playing for Los Angeles, the 20-year-old guard also spent a lot of time in South Bay (G League).
He averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 11 regular season games.
The Lakers finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They will play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.