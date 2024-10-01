Lakers Fans Will Be Thankful For What JJ Redick Said
JJ Redick is entering his first season at the helm for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 15-year NBA veteran had no coaching experience, and he is now in a situation where he is leading LeBron James, Anthony Davis and one of the most celebrated sports franchises in the world.
On Monday, the Lakers held media day in Los Angeles, and Redick made a statement that fans will greatly appreciate (via Spectrum SportsNet, h/t Lakers Legacy).
Redick: "Going into this, if there's a sword that needs to be fallen on, I will gladly fall on the sword. That's part of the responsibility as a head coach."
A lot of times, an NBA team's success is determined by a lot more than just talent, which is why Redick's willingness to take accountability for the team is an excellent sign.
The Lakers have a notable roster, but they are also coming off a tough season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
They will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Redick was the 11th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft after a stellar college career for the Duke Blue Devils.
He played for the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages were 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range.