LeBron James Makes Behind-The-Back Pass That Went Viral
On Saturday morning, Team USA faced off against Puerto Rico at the 2024 Olympics in France.
After a slow start in the first quarter, they won the game by a score of 104-83 to improve to a perfect 3-0 in the tournament.
During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made an incredible pass to Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Legion Hoops: "This pass from LeBron was CRAZY…"
James finished his day with 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists while shooting 4/6 from the field in only 18 minutes of playing time.
After sitting out the team's last game, Embiid returned to action with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 23 minutes.
Anthony Edwards led the way for Team USA with 26 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 11/15 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in just 17 minutes of playing time off the bench.
James is playing in his fourth Olympics.
He has two gold medals (and one Bronze).
James is coming off his 21st season in the NBA (and his sixth playing for the Lakers).
The four-time NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 regular season games.