LeBron James Reacts To DeMar DeRozan's Viral Instagram Post
On Sunday night, the NBA All-Star Game was hosted at the Chase Center.
After the game, Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (who was not an All-Star) made a post to Instagram.
He posted a clip from the movie Coach Carter.
DeRozan captioned the post: "All Star 2026"
There were nearly 60,000 likes on his post, and one person who left a comment was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
James wrote: "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
In addition to James, other NBA players (and fans) also reacted in the comments.
Kevin Love: "🤣🤣🤣"
Alex Caruso: "🤣🤣"
Andre Drummond: "🤣🤣😭😭😭😭"
Best Crosses: "First K-Love, now DeMar… NBA players have been cooking on Instagram recently 🔥"
@nick.kennedy33: "demar and klove revolutionising nba instagram"
@marcus_wallace_7: "DeMar I literally love you I swear I love you my midrange master I love you❤️❤️"
@melissagil__: "Deebo & K Love 🤝 always changing the game😭"
While DeRozan did not make the All-Star Game, he is still in the middle of another solid season with averages of 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 50 games.
He is in his first year playing for the Kings (after signing with the franchise as a free agent).
They are 28-27 in 55 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Before the Kings, DeRozan spent time with the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.
He has made six NBA All-Star Games (and three All-NBA Teams).