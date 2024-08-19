LeBron James Reacts To Kevin Durant's Instagram Post
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is coming off a summer where he helped lead Team USA to a Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Durant won his fourth Gold medal and became Team USA's all-time leading scorer.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on August 10: "Team USA’s Kevin Durant becomes the first player to win four Gold Medals in men’s Olympic basketball history. Durant has also scored the most points in USA Olympic history. The two-time NBA Finals MVP cements himself as the most decorated USA Basketball player ever."
On Sunday, Durant made his first post to Instagram since the Olympics.
There were nearly 500,000 likes in 13 hours.
Durant captioned his post: "Still thankful for the Paris experience. @airbnb"
One person who left a comment was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His comment had over 9,000 likes in 11 hours.
James wrote: "SLIM aka H.I.M. 🫡"
James and Durant were teammates on Team USA for the second time in their careers.
They are two of the best 15 players in the history of the NBA and have been mentioned together (with Steph Curry) as the most iconic players of the last decade.
They have faced off 40 times (since Durant's rookie season in 2008 season), and James has a 23-18 record.
That said, Durant has gone 2-1 in the NBA Finals against James.
Despite both players being among the oldest in the NBA, they still remain among the top 10 players in the league.