Lakers Legend Byron Scott Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Byron Scott played 14 total seasons in the NBA.
He is most known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers (where he won three NBA Championships).
On Friday, the 64-year-old made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
He wrote: "Five years ago today during the pandemic on July 11, 2020 we got married alone. It was the best day of our lives but during such a difficult time in the world. Although we’ve only been married 5 years today, I cherish all the moments for the last 11 years that we’ve shared together. I love you so much today and always! @cecegutierrez4 7.11.2020"
Scott was the fourth pick in the 1983 NBA Draft out of Arizona State.
He played the first ten seasons of his NBA career in Los Angeles.
During the 1988 season, Scott averaged 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 81 games.
Via NBA History: "Magic Johnson and Byron Scott connected for this showtime transition bucket in Phoenix in 1985!"
Scott also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Vancouver Grizzlies (before finishing his final season with the Lakers).
His career averages were 14.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 1,073 games.
Scott also coached the Lakers for two seasons.
He was at the helm for Kobe Bryant's final year in the NBA.