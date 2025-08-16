Lakers Legend Byron Scott Makes Post For Magic Johnson
Byron Scott played 11 of his 14 NBA seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Arizona State star helped lead the franchise to three NBA titles.
This week, his former temamate Magic Johnson celebrated his 66th birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 66th Birthday to 12x NBA All-Star, 5x NBA Champion, 3x NBA MVP, 3x NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Magic Johnson! #NBABDAY"
One person who sent love to Johnson was Scott.
He wrote (via Instagram): "Happy 66th Birthday to the best backcourt team mate and the greatest point guard of all time! You are my forever brother! @magicjohnson #showtime"
During the 1988 season (when the Lakers won the title), Scott had one of the best years of his career.
He averaged 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 81 games.
Johnson wrote (via X on February 22, 2023): "I had so much fun last night with four of my Showtime Laker teammates Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, Kurt Rambis, and the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. We had a great discussion about how we performed as a team, our goals were aligned with each other, how we had the best coach in basketball in Coach Riley, won 5 Championships, & went to the Finals 9 times in 12 years. Matt Barnes did a great job as moderator and it was an amazing conversation. Thank you to AEG and the Lakers for putting on an incredible invitation-only event!"
Johnson spent all 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Los Angeles.
He won five titles.