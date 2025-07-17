Lakers Legend Derek Fisher Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Derek Fisher was one of the best role players in NBA history.
He is most known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won five NBA Championships.
On Thursday, the 50-year-old made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 4,000 likes in three hours.
He wrote: "@glogovan only we and God know the true feelings, thoughts, and love wrapped in the moments we have shared together. 10 years ago we “zinged” and, through the ups and downs, 4 years ago today we took a chance at love a 2nd time in front of our family and friends and said “I Do” 💍 Look at God!! Won’t He do it!! He and you have blessed me and our family beyond measure. I’d choose YOU again! Happy Anniversary to US! 🫶🏽❤️🙏🏽"
Many people commented on his post.
@the_talai_lama: "DFish! One of the greatest Lakers of all time. 👏"
@cjacq19: "What’s meant to be is meant to be & you both deserved a second chance at love. Love you DFish forever my favorite laker!🙌🙌🙌🙌"
@rabbyrichusa: "Congratulations Mr & Mrs Fisher"
Fisher was the 24th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Little Rock.
He played 18 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.
Via NBA History (on May 13, 2024): "On this day in 2004…
Tim Duncan hits a go-ahead jumper with just 0.4 seconds remaining.
Derek Fisher comes right back with a high-arcing fadeaway winner!
WHAT AN ENDING."