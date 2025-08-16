Lakers Legend James Worthy Sends Heartfelt Words To Former NBA Star Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson is seen by many as the best point guard in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend turned 66 earlier this week.
Via Yahoo Sports (on August 14): "The legendary Magic Johnson turns 66 today 10x All-NBA
12x NBA All-Star
2x NBA All-Star MVP
5x NBA Champion
3x NBA Finals MVP
3x MVP
75th Anniversary Team
Hall of Fame
His resume speaks for itself "
One person who sent a message to Johnson was his former teammate (Hall of Famer James Worthy).
Worthy wrote (via Instagram): "Happy birthday to the best point guard ever. A true leader. A winner. Awesome teammate and friend. HBD @magicjohnson"
Worthy was with Johnson and the Lakers for three of their titles.
He made seven straight NBA All-Star Games from 1986-92.
His career averages were 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field in 926 games.
Via NBA Communications: "James Worthy’s one career triple-double came in Game 7 of the 1988 NBA Finals: 36 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers in a 108-105 victory over the Pistons.
The performance helped Worthy win the NBA Finals MVP Award that year."
As for Johnson, he led the Lakers to five titles in a nine-year stretch.
The Michigan State legend played all 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers.
Via Ballislife.com: "Most have no idea how good 36-year-old Magic Johnson was in 96 after missing almost 5 years
30 PTS, 11 AST, 8 REB (67% FG)
28 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST (75% FG)
27 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST (75% FG)
16 PTS, 12 AST, 9 REB (60% FG)
15 PTS, 13 AST, 10 REB (56% FG)"