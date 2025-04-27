Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Makes Heartfelt Post
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best ten players in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend last played in the league during the 1989 season.
On Friday, Abdul-Jabbar made a heartfelt post to X that had over 690 likes and 25,000 impressions.
He wrote: "April 25, 2025, marks the 75th anniversary of the day that the NBA’s first Black players entered the league as part of the 1950 NBA Draft. The players being honored include: 1st DRAFTED: Chuck Cooper became the first Black player drafted by an NBA team when he was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 14th overall pick. 1st TO PLAY: Earl Lloyd followed shortly after as the 100th pick by the Washington Capitols and later became the first Black player to play in an NBA game. 1st TO SIGN CONTRACT: In the same season, Nathaniel "Sweetwater" Clifton signed with the New York Knicks, becoming the first Black player to sign an NBA contract.
I’m grateful that, in a time when diversity is being ignored and villainized, the NBA is standing tall (the only way they can stand) in celebrating the men who endured so much adversity to make it possible for players like me, Jordan, Magic, Kobe, and LeBron to have an easier road to success than they did. It’s only when we look back at where we came from do we know which direction we need to go ahead. These men clearly illuminate our path."
Many fans commented on his post.
@Becoming_Bryna: "🙌 I am grateful for this historic breakthrough."
@reesesm4: "Thanks Kareem"
@LAkerGaN9: "Give us more stuff like thiss I love it"
@THEMcGodiva: "🫡✊🏿🏀"
Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons for the Lakers and Bucks.
The six-time NBA Champion averaged 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 1,560 games.