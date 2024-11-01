Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sends Out Instagram Post After World Series
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees by a score of 7-6 to win the World Series in five games.
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made a post to Instagram with a video.
His post had over 9,000 likes.
Abdul-Jabbar: "Hey Dodger Nation, it's Kareem. I'm just so excited after watching the Dodgers kick the Yankees in the slats last night... I just want you to know that it was uplifting, and I haven't had this much fun since I was in the 3rd grade in 1955, and the Dodgers beat the Yankees for the first time."
Many fans reacted to his post in the comments.
@the_real_gumer_gutierrez: "OG Brooklyn fan! One of New York’s greatest basketball players!"
@teeroydoram: "This is the best video I’ve seen about the dodgers yet!"
@santaisphat: "You are my favorite!! You are an inspiration and I thank you for all your thoughtful meaningful discussions about life, religion, equality AND sports!"
@sammartinezduarte: "Thank you Cap ! You’re right, what a series. All the Dodger greats who’ve passed on are looking down with a smile. It’s a great day to be part of the Dodger family. Blessings to you Cap, you’re a legend. ✌🏽"
@n1120a: "Brooklyn and L.A. Dodgers fan! Plus a UCLA and Lakers alum. Reason number 33 Kareem is the GOAT"
Abdul-Jabbar played 20 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.
The five-time NBA Champion had career averages of 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 1,560 games.