Lakers Legend Makes Brutally Honest Andrew Bynum Statement
Andrew Bynum was once among the best centers in the NBA when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
At just 24, he had averages of 18.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field in 60 games.
However, Bynum dealt with injuries (and was out of the league just two years later).
Several years ago, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made an honest statement about Bynum (via The Byron Scott Podcast, h/t Basketball Network).
Abdul-Jabbar: "He didn't like the game, but he liked making millions of dollars... He would listen to me and do what I told him for the four or five years that I coached him, and we won two world championships."
Bynum was the 10th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of high school.
He played eight total seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.
The 2012 NBA All-Star had career averages of 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 418 games.