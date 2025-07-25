Fastbreak

Lakers Legend Makes Brutally Honest Andrew Bynum Statement

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spoke about former Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum.

Ben Stinar

December 26, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (17) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena. The Lakers defeated the Kings 112-103 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
December 26, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (17) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Arco Arena. The Lakers defeated the Kings 112-103 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Andrew Bynum was once among the best centers in the NBA when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

At just 24, he had averages of 18.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field in 60 games.

However, Bynum dealt with injuries (and was out of the league just two years later).

Andrew Bynum
December 14, 2010; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum (17) stands on the court against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Several years ago, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made an honest statement about Bynum (via The Byron Scott Podcast, h/t Basketball Network).

Abdul-Jabbar: "He didn't like the game, but he liked making millions of dollars... He would listen to me and do what I told him for the four or five years that I coached him, and we won two world championships."

Bynum was the 10th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of high school.

He played eight total seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

The 2012 NBA All-Star had career averages of 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 418 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.