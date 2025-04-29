Lakers Legend Lamar Odom Makes Heartfelt Kobe Bryant Post
Lamar Odom was one of the most important players in Los Angeles Lakers history.
The former 6th Man of The Year helped Kobe Bryant and the franchise win back-to-back titles from 2009-10.
On Tuesday, Odom made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for the Lakers legend.
Odom wrote: "Missed by so many 💜💛 @kobebryant"
Many fans will enjoy seeing Odom showing love to his former teammate.
They spent seven years together on the Lakers.
Over his tenure with the Lakers, Odom averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 519 games (382 starts).
Via Ball Don't Stop (in 2020): "Lamar Odom was so underrated True definition of an all around player. Tough to guard as a lefty, could handle and shoot it, run the floor, defend, rebound and just played the right way. He fell into his role beautifully when the Lakers got Pau. Ahead of his time."
Odom also played for the LA Clippers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks over 14 years.
He had his best run with Bryant and the Lakers.
The 45-year-old las played during the 2013 season (with the Clippers).
As for Bryant, he is among the game's all-time greatest players.
The five-time NBA Champion spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.
Via StatMuse (in 2022): "Kobe’s greatest scoring performance:
81 PTS (!)
28-45 FG
7-13 3P
18-20 FT
Literally unstoppable."