Lakers Legend Lamar Odom Reacts To Russell Westbrook News
On Saturday evening, the Utah Jazz officially waived 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook after landing him in a trade (via the Los Angeles Clippers).
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has already reported that Westbrook is now expected to sign a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski on Thursday: "Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter."
Many people have reacted to the huge news.
One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers legend Lamar Odom.
Odom wrote: "Just when we need them to chill, Denver gets better 🙃👀"
Odom spent seven seasons with the Lakers and helped them win two NBA Championships.
He also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks over 14 seasons in the NBA.
As for Westbrook, he is one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is coming off his second season with the Clippers where he averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA, so Westbrook will have a chance to win a title before the end of his legendary career.
Last season, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.