Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Announces His Greatest NBA Player Of All Time
Magic Johnson is one of the most important players in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend won five titles and helped build the popularity of the league.
Recently, the Hall of Fame point guard revealed who he has as his greatest player of all time (via ESPN's First Take).
Stephen A. Smith asked: "Define a superstar."
Johnson responded: "A person who can go on the road and sell the building... I'm going to see that person... You running home from the office and saying, I, oh, gotta see him on TV... Larry Bird, a lot of people running home. Charles Barkley, people running home SHAQ, people running home, Kobe, people running home, and then, of course, the greatest that's ever played, Michael Jordan. People running home to see him."
Considering Johnson's place in NBA history, his opinion carries a lot of weight.
The two NBA legend faced off 18 times over their careers.
Jordan had the 11-7 advantage in those matchups.
Johnson wrote (on February 17, 2024): "Wishing a happy birthday to my brother and the best basketball player that’s ever played the game, Michael Jordan! I have so much love and respect for you, and I pray God blesses you with many more!"
Jordan played 15 seasons for the Chicago Bulls (13) and Washington Wizards (2).
He is most known for his six titles with the Bulls.
The five-time MVP had career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 1,072 games.