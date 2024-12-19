Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Gets Honest About Bronny James
Magic Johnson still remains a popular figure for Los Angeles Lakers fans.
While he no longer plays, coaches, or runs the franchise, the Hall of Fame point guard is never shy in sharing his feelings about the team.
In a recent interview with FS1's Speak, Johnson was asked about Bronny James playing with his father (LeBron James).
Johnson: "Great moment... If I had a chance to play with my son, that would've been a great moment for me. It was great for basketball. I'm happy that LeBron and Bronny got a chance to see that, hey, I'm not ready yet. Dad said, hey, you not ready yet. Go down to the G League develop and I think next year he'll probably be ready for the NBA. It was a special moment. I'm glad that we got a chance to see it."
Bronny has played seven games for the Lakers.
During the team's first game of the season, he became the only NBA player to ever share the floor with his father.
Via The NBA on October 22: "LeBron James.
Bronny James.
The first father-son duo to play together in the NBA!"
While Bronny has been unable to crack JJ Redick's rotation, he has been able to get a lot of playing time in the G League.
The former USC guard is averaging 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.7% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range his first five games.