Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Is Amazed By What LeBron James Did Against Mavs
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks faced off in Texas.
During the first half, LeBron James had an incredible highlight that went viral on social media.
Via House of Highlights: "LEBRON HOW?!?! YEAR 22. 😱👑"
Thousands of people reacted to the highlight, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
Johnson's post had over 1,000 likes and 100,000 imperessions in less than five hours.
He wrote: "Wow! If you missed it you have to catch the highlight of LeBron’s left-handed dunk! It’s mind-blowing that a man 40 years old can still have that much hangtime! 🤯"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@viscount96: "The greatest of all time"
@NathanRuh: "When your brand and legacy depends on your performance, no matter how old you are, you want that performance grade high."
@Ceo_Branding: "When you spend 1 million a year on your body, massive advances in sports medicine, and workout the way he does things are more possible these days!
The game is also less physical.
You don’t think you and others could have done similar with these circumstances?"
James finished the game with 18 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
However, the Lakers lost by a score of 118-97.
The Lakers dropped to 20-16 in 36 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.