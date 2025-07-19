Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Made His Feelings Clear About Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant is among the best Los Angeles Lakers (and NBA) players of all time.
The five-time NBA Champion spent all 20 seasons of his legendary career in Los Angeles.
This week, House of Highlights posted a clip from when Magic Johnson spoke about Bryant (at his last ever NBA game).
Johnson: "He is not only a great and unbelievable sports icon, but also he's the greatest to wear the purple and gold."
Those were strong words from Johnson (who many believe is the greatest Laker of all time).
Many NBA fans commented on the clip of Johnson.
Jeff Ortiz: "Kobe is the greatest athlete of all time, period."
Kennedy Moore: "Magic out of his own mouth said Kobe is the greatest Laker which includes himself. But yall wanna act like people ranked Kobe higher since he died 😂😂. Bunch of scrubs talking hoops if you ain’t got him in yo top 5"
@cesare0131: "All due respect to Kobe, Magic is the greatest Laker all time💜💛"
@madehoops: "Greatness recognizes greatness 🤝"
@itz_ant_24: "Remember Kobe was the 13th pick in his draft. The fact that he’s even any these conversations should show you how great he truly was ."
Bryant led the Lakers to five NBA Championships.
The 2008 MVP had career averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 1,346 games.
He also appeared in an astonishing 220 NBA playoff games (200 starts).