Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Bold Anthony Davis Statement
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers improved to 2-0 when they defeated the Phoenix Suns by a score of 123-116 in California.
They had trailed by as many 22 points.
Anthony Davis finished his night with 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 11/18 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA History: "AD is the first @Lakers player with 30+ points in the season's first two games since Kobe Bryant.
He's the third Laker ever with 35+ in the first two games, joining Jerry West and Elgin Baylor."
One person who reacted to the big game was Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
Johnson's post had over 5,000 likes and 130,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "AD is off to an MVP-type season, scoring 35 points to lead the Lakers over the Suns! It was a great night for me - first a Dodgers win and then the Lakers! 👏🏾"
While it's only been two games, Johnson makes a great point, as Davis has led the Lakers in a big way.
The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 35.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Following the Suns, the Lakers will resume action on Saturday evening when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles.
Davis is in his 13th NBA season (and sixth playing for the Lakers).