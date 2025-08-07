Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Emotional Post For Mother
Magic Johnson is one of the most influential athletes of all time.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend last played in the NBA nearly 30 years ago, but currently holds a strong presence in the sports (and business) world.
This week, Johnson made a heartfelt post for his mother that had over 1,000 likes and 53,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote (on August 4): "To my favorite person and favorite girl in the whole wide world, my mother, happy birthday!!! I thank God for my mom every single night when I fall to my knees in prayer."
Many people commented on Johnson's emotional post.
@DennisJ1212: "Well stated Earvin"
@Kwillis7315260: "I do the same for my Mom in heaven now!! Where would be without their prayers!!"
@halloffame_icon: "Family luv right here. Hope she had a great one."
@Raelynn14: "Happy Birthday to her. I had the privilege of seeing her honored yesterday at Union. Beautiful."
@elainemittleman: "Magic - Your mom has a beautiful and friendly face, just like you do."
Johnson played all 13 seasons of his NBA career for the Lakers.
They won five NBA Championships in that span (and Johnson was named to 12 All-Star Games).
Via Front Office Sports (on October 31): "Between his time as a player and as a team owner, Magic Johnson now has 15 championship rings."
Johnson had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 regular season games.