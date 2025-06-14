Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Feelings Clear About Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg came into the 2024-25 college basketball season with the most hype out of any player in the country.
After leading Duke to the Final Four, it's fair to say that the 18-year-old lived up to all of the expectations.
In a recent interview with ESPN's First Take, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson spoke about Flagg.
Johnson: "If that boy Cooper Flagg is who we think he is... I think he's gonna be a better pro than he was in college. If you put him and Klay Thompson and those two centers that they have... Jason Kidd have them going up and down and Kyrie's at his best and not hurt. Watch out west."
Flagg finished his freshman season with the Blue Devils averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "The DX database (8000+ measurements) says Cooper Flagg's dimensions bear close physical similarities to Scottie Pippen. Very different playstyle but will be similarly asked to guard and slide all over the floor in Dallas."
The Mavs (who have the first pick) finished the 2024-25 season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.
Despite missing the postseason, they have one of the most intriguing rosters in the NBA.
Via Front Office Sports: "The Mavs have seemingly announced their selection of Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick on their website.
The draft is in 12 days."