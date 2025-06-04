Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post
Magic Johnson last played in the NBA during the 1995-96 season.
That said, the Los Angeles Lakers legend still remains very popular in 2025.
On Wednesday, Johnson made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 27,000 likes in four hours.
Johnson wrote: "Happy birthday to my son EJ! Thank you for making the world a better place. Your mom and I love you and are very happy that you’re making a difference in the lives of so many people!"
A lot of people left comments on Johnson's post.
Cookie Johnson: "Happy Birthday to my baby 🥰🎂✨🎉"
R. Whittington-Cooper: "Happy Birthday EJ! Wishing u the the best birthday ever! I love u ♥️♥️♥️🎂🎁🎉😘🥳🎈"
Spencer Haywood: "Happy Birthday @ejjohnson_ 🎂🎉🎊❤️🙏🏾"
Michael Cooper and James Worthy were also among the people to like Johnson's post.
Johnson played all 13 of his NBA seasons for the Lakers.
The former Michigan State star had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.
Via NBA Communications: "FINALS FACT: Magic Johnson has recorded all three games of 20 or more assists by a player in the NBA Finals.
Johnson has the most career assists in the NBA Finals with 584."
Over his legendary career with Los Angeles, Johnson led the franchise to five NBA Championships.
Via The NBA: "List of players to enter the Finals with 150+ assists and less than 50 turnovers (since TO were tracked in 1978):
Tyrese Haliburton (2025)
Magic Johnson (1984)"