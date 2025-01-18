Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Predicts 2025 NBA MVP
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gotten off to an incredible start to his seventh NBA season.
The OKC Thunder star has averages of 31.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in his first 40 games.
He is coming off a stellar performance in the Thunder's 134-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via The NBA: "With 40 PTS in 29:14 of play, Shai becomes the FIRST player in franchise history to score 40+ PTS in less than 30 minutes!"
After the game, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post about Gilgeous-Alexander.
Johnson wrote: "Last night Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proved to us all why he’ll be the most valuable player in the league this season scoring 40 points against the Cavs!"
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@LeSportFanatic: "I also think its a battle between him and the joker but its not definitive. Love that the Magic man is showing love though"
@LakersOnX: "Shai MVP"
@QBnumber5: "So the numbers Jokic put up night in and night out carry no weight? I know when you do it every game year after year those numbers get boring. But this season he is flirting with a triple double. 👀 No disrespect to SGA, not a problem if he Wins his first. Just not a Lock!"
The Thunder are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 34-6 record in 40 games.