Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Blockbuster WNBA Trade
Kelsey Plum is one of the best players in the WNBA.
The three-time All-Star has helped the Las Vegas Aces win two WNBA Championships.
On Saturday, she was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Via LA Sparks PR: "The Los Angeles Sparks have traded for three-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist guard Kelsey Plum.
Sparks receive: Guard Kelsey Plum + 2025 No. 9 Pick (from SEA) + 2026 Second-Round Pick (from SEA)
Aces receive: Guard Jewell Loyd + 2025 No. 13 Pick (from LA)
Storm receive: Center Li Yueru + 2025 No. 2 Pick (from LA) + 2026 First-Round Pick (from LV)"
Many people reacted to the blockbuster trade, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 3,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in less than six hours.
Johnson wrote: "I can't contain how excited I am about my @LASparks trading for two-time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum! She’s a complete player and just what my sparks needed— a scorer, playmaker, and defender—but what truly sets her apart is how she elevates her teammates. Her playmaking ability and leadership will be huge for our young Sparks players!"
Plum finished last season with averages of 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 38 games.
The 30-year-old is going into her ninth WNBA season.