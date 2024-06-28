Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Bronny James Pick
On Thursday evening, Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers (out of USC) with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The news was significant, because Bronny (and LeBron) will now be playing together on the same team.
Bronny played one year of college basketball for the Trojans, and he finished his freshman season with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
Following the news of the draft pick, Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post on X.
His post had over 30,000 likes and 1.3 million impressions in less than three hours.
Johnson wrote: "Congratulations to Bronny James on being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers! This is a historic moment because LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and on the same team. Watching Bronny suit up for the @Lakers during Summer League in Vegas will be must-see TV!"
Johnson was the President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers from 2016-19.
He was the one who signed James to the Lakers in the summer of 2018.
James has been with the franchise for six seasons, and they were able to win the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
This past year, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.