Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Carmelo Anthony News

Magic Johnson sent a message to NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

Ben Stinar

Sep 28, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) answers questions during media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) answers questions during media day at the UCLA Health and Training Center in El Segundo, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Carmelo Anthony will be induced into the Hall of Fame.

Anthony is one of the most beloved players of all time for his college, NBA (and Olympic) achievements.

Via Charania: "First ballot: Carmelo Anthony has been notified that he's been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, sources tell ESPN. Anthony made 10 All-Star appearances and six All-NBA teams in 19 seasons to go along with three Olympic gold medals for Team USA."

After the news was announced, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a post (via X) for Anthony.

His post had over 4,000 likes and 95,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "I want to congratulate former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony on being elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame! 👏🏾 @carmeloanthony"

Many fans commented on Johnson's post.

@ChiefSteve_YT: "Well deserved ✊🏿🪶"

@monwell571: "Melo always rep'd Team USA admirably"

@M2C_BoomQue: "This is big time coming from you, sir. Thank you for showing love and respect to our generations legends."

Carmelo Anthony
Mar 23, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after a basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Anthony was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft after he led Syracuse to the National Championship.

He spent 19 years with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages were 22.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 1,260 games.

