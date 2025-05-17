Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Celtics-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks played Game 6 of their second-round playoff series at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks won by a score of 119-81 to advance to their first Eastern Conference finals since the 2000 season.
Following the game, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent several posts on X.
His first post: "The Knicks blew out the Celtics 119-81 and because their role players OG Anunoby, Karl Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges combined for total 66 points versus the Celtics role players - Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard only had 23 total points combined. Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson finished with 23 points and Miles McBride had great contribution from the bench scoring 10 points. The Knicks defense smothered the Celtics tonight in their victory."
His second post: "Congratulations to New York Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks players, and the entire organization for advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals!"
The Knicks had control of the game in the middle of the second quarter (and never looked back).
Jalen Brunson led the team with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks will now face off against the Indiana Pacers with Game 1 on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
Meanwhile, the Celtics were unable to defend their 2024 NBA Championship.
They played the final two games of the series without their best player (Jayson Tatum).