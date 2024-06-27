Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Dalton Knecht News
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht with the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The 23-year-old finished his final season of college basketball (at Tennessee) with averages of 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Following the news, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X that had over 6,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in less than four hours.
Johnson wrote: "Laker Nation, outstanding pick last night by our Lakers selecting Dalton Knecht - I love it! Dalton is just what the Lakers need, a deadly 3-point shooter/scorer who is physically tough and has swag. He also played for a winning program and really good college coach at Tennessee, Rick Barnes! Dalton is a guy that has a chance to start or play a lot off the bench."
In addition to being a legendary player, Johnson used to be the Head of Basketball Operations for the Lakers, so his reaction to their moves will always be noteworthy.
Current Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka spoke very highly of Knecht.
Pelinka via The Lakers: "SEC Player of the Year, one of the toughest conferences … he’s a 3-level scorer … he’s going to defend. He’s physical and athletic. We just think he fits so well with our pillar pieces."
The Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.