Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Deion Sanders News
Deion Sanders has been one of the most high-profile coaches in all of college football.
On Monday, the Colorado Football coach made an announcement about his health.
Via Yahoo Sports: "BREAKING: Colorado coach Deion Sanders announced he has been battling bladder cancer this offseason. He had successful surgery to remove his bladder and is now cancer free, according to his physicians."
One person who reacted to the news was Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson.
His post had 900 likes in less than one hour.
He wrote: "I’m happy to hear that my friend Deion Sanders has been cleared of cancer. I’ll be praying that God continues to bless him with good health and lifelong prosperity!"
Sanders (who is one of the best NFL players of all time) took over the team in 2023.
This past season, the Buffaloes went 9-4.
The Hall of Famer made a post to X on Monday morning that had over 6,000 likes.
He wrote: "Let's learn to LOVE like we may not get another opportunity to do so provided we choose the right people to LOVE! Love is so special it's so unique & so real. God is LOVE & his LOVE is unconditional. Let's stop judging, stop hating & Let LOVE have its way!"
Over his career, Sanders played for the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders.
He also played in the MLB for the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.