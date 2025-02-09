Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Failed Hornets Trade
On Saturday night, the news that the trade between the Los Angles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets had been rescinded was announced.
The development was disappointing for the Lakers, who needed a center.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam, sources tell ESPN. The physical was not failed due to his back, however."
After the news, Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a post that had over 2,000 likes in two hours.
He wrote: "What a big blow to the Lakers. The trade with the Hornets is rescinded due to Mark Williams’ failed physical."
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@raycalungcagin: "We wouldn’t need a center if you didn’t trade big Zu to the clippers!!!!"
@JamesGottry: "Short term blow, but long term benefit. DK will develop into a strong player for the purple and gold"
@mikesauce143: "Not really, he wasn’t healthy doesn’t have the history of being consistent, he isn’t as mobile as we need, and on top of that we gave up too much for him."
The Lakers are coming off a 124-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers (on Saturday).
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-19 record in 50 games.
On Monday night, the Lakers will resume action when they host the Utah Jazz.
Via Skip Bayless: "Sometimes the best trades are the ones that don't happen. Back comes Dalton Knecht to the Lakers. I do like his game - but I love his attack-mode makeup. Some day the Lakers will be glad he's still a Laker."