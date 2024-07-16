Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking Joe Bryant News
On Tuesday, La Salle Men’s Basketball reported the tragic news that Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant has passed away.
Via La Salle: "We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant.
Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed."
Joe was the father of Kobe Bryant, and he played eight seasons in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers, San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets.
His career averages were 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field in 606 regular season games.
He also appeared in 30 NBA playoff games with the 76ers.
Following the heartbreaking news, Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X.
Johnson wrote: "I'm devastated to hear about the loss of my friend Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant. Joe was not only a talented basketball player; he was also a great coach. A lot of people don't know that he coached the LA Sparks in 2005, 2006, and 2011! Joe was an exceptional human being with a radiant smile that had the power to brighten any room, and a great husband and father. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Pam, daughters Sharia and Shaya, and the rest of the Bryant family, friends, and all those who loved Joe. 🙏🏾"
Johnson played 13 seasons in the NBA (all with the Lakers) and led the franchise to five titles.