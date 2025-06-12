Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking NBA Announcement
David Greenwood played 12 seasons in the NBA.
The 1990 NBA Champion last played in the league during the 1991 season when he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs.
Recently, the NBA announced that Greenwood has passed away at the age of 68.
Via NBA History: "The NBA mourns the passing of David Greenwood (1957-2025).
The No. 2 overall pick of the 1979 NBA Draft, David played 12 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons. Greenwood won a championship as a member of the Pistons in 1990. We extend our deepest condolences to the Greenwood family."
One person who reacted to the heartbreaking news was Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
The Hall of Famer's post had over 38,000 impressions in three hours.
Johnson wrote: "I’m sorry to hear the news about the passing of David Greenwood. David Greenwood and I were drafted picks 1 and 2 in the 1979 NBA Draft. I’m praying for the Greenwood family and all of his loved ones. Rest in Peace David!"
Greenwood had career averages of 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field in 823 games.
RC Buford (via The San Antonio Spurs): "One of the first players Coach Pop and I met when we came to the San Antonio as assistant coaches almost four decades ago, David was a warrior both on the court and in life. Our condolences go out to the Greenwood family during this tough time."