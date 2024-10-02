Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking NBA News
Dikembe Mutombo was one of the best NBA players of all time.
On Monday, the tragic news that Mutombo had passed away was announced.
Via Basketball HOF: "The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame joins the world in mourning the passing of Dikembe Mutombo, a giant on the court whose stature was even larger off it. One of the NBA’s greatest defenders who led the league in blocked shots for five consecutive years, Mutombo’s tireless humanitarian efforts have made a lasting difference for the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the African continent."
Thousands of people reacted to the news, and one person who made a post was fellow Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
His post had over 45,000 likes and 840,000 impressions.
Johnson wrote: "I’m so heartbroken to hear about the passing of my dear friend and basketball Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo. He was not only a great basketball player who could protect the rim as an elite shot-blocker, but also an incredible man with a pure heart of gold. He dedicated much of his life to serving others, which is evident through his lasting impact both in the U.S. and in Africa. Through his foundation, he helped build a remarkable $29 million hospital in his home country of Congo, personally contributing $15 million to the project! As an NBA Global Ambassador and a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations, he received numerous well-deserved awards over the years for his humanitarian efforts.
I will truly miss his big smile, his spirit, and his powerful voice. Cookie and I are keeping his wife Rose, his children, and the rest of his family in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. 🙏🏾"
Mutombo was the fourth pick in the 1991 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets.
Johnson and Mutombo were able to face off two times during the 1996 season.
In those matchups, each player won one game.
Mutombo played 18 seasons in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets.
The eight-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field in 1,196 games.