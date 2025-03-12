Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking NBA News
Junior Bridgeman most recently played in the NBA during the 1986-87 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Tuesday, the heartbreaking news that he had passed away was announced.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman. We send our deepest condolences to his family."
Many people around the NBA world reacted to the news, and one person who sent out a post was Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
His post had over 6,000 likes and 250,000 impressions in less than six hours.
Johnson wrote: "I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Junior Bridgeman. I had the privilege of playing against him, and I’ll never forget how he had one of the sweetest jump shots in the NBA. But it was his character, his kindness, and his gentle soul that truly left a lasting impression on me. He was one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet.
What people don’t realize is Junior didn’t make a fortune as a player, but he turned what he earned into something extraordinary, becoming a billionaire African American businessman in this country. His business portfolio included owning 450 Wendy’s and Chili’s franchises in 20 states, Coca-Cola bottling operations in the US and Canada, Ebony and Jet magazines, Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, and he was a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Junior also served on the boards of PGA of America, Churchill Downs Inc, Fifth Third Bank, Jackson Hewitt, Governors Scholar Program, Crusade for Children Foundation, University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees, Louisville Arena Authority, and more. He is the blueprint to so many current and former athletes across sports that success doesn’t end when you're done playing.
Beyond business, Junior and his wife Doris made a lasting impact by opening doors for African Americans at the Kentucky Derby. Through their annual pre-Derby party and fundraising efforts, they gave access to so many, including myself, to experience this iconic event - something that had historically been out of reach for many in our community.
Thank you, Junior, for being an inspiration on how to be a man, a husband, a father, and a businessman. You spent so much of your post-playing career mentoring and educating athletes and I always reference your journey when I speak to young athletes about transitioning from the court or field to the boardroom. Your legacy will transcend beyond your financial success to the doors you opened for so many and inspiring generations to come. Rest in peace, my friend. Cookie and I will be praying for his wife Doris, kids Eden, Justin, and Ryan, and the entire Bridgeman family"
Bridgeman spent 12 seasons in the NBA with the Bucks and Clippers.
His career averages are 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field in 849 games.