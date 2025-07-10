Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking NBA News
Frank Layden was the head coach of the Utah Jazz for eight seasons.
He won the 1984 Coach of The Year Award.
On Wednesday, the NBA announced the heartbreaking news that Layden had passed away.
Via The NBA: "The NBA mourns the passing of Utah Jazz legend Frank Layden, an award-winning head coach and basketball executive. His unique sense of humor and genuine kindness made him a beloved figure around the game, including during his time as a WNBA head coach. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Frank’s family and the Jazz organization."
One person who reacted to the news was Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson.
He wrote: "I am sorry to hear about the passing of Coach Frank Layden who coached the Utah Jazz from 1981-1989. Coach Layden made Utah one of the toughest teams for my Lakers to play against because of his brilliant strategies on offense and defense. Most people don’t know he also had an awesome sense of humor. I will be praying for the Layden family during this difficult time 🙏🏾"
Layden was an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks before his eight seasons at the helm in Utah.
He had a 571-277 record.
Via Tony Jones of The Athletic: "RIP to Coach Frank Layden, who is one of the true icons, not only in Jazz history, or NBA history, but in the state of Utah. He is one of the nicest human beings I have ever come across, and someone I always looked forward to speaking with. God bless, to one of the best ever ❤️❤️"